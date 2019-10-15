The ‎"Gangnam Style" singer, Park Jae-Sang, popularly known PSY shared a collage of K-Pop stars HyunA and Hyojong (E'Dawn) on photo-blogging site, Instagram on Monday, October 14.

Through the picture, PSY has revealed a volume about the K-Pop star couple, HyunA and E'Dawn's personal and professional lives. In the post, PSY spoke in details about them keeping their professional lives separate from their relationship.

The post by PSY reads, "Truly a unique couple. While be lovers, they keep their work separate. Their new singles, choreographies, MV concepts were shared with me and kept as a secret from each other. Their competitive nature showed as they want to release their music first. I bet they soon gonna have a dance battle. #togetherbutindependent #independentyettogether"

In a reply to the post by PSY, HyunA promised to do her best and jocularly asked who among them would release their music first. E'Dawn seemed to have replied with determination, "I'm going to win."

HyunA and E'Dawn who are in a relationship since 2016 have joined PSY's P-Nation this year after leaving Cube Entertainment. The duo is soon making a comeback into the world of K-Pop with the release of their individual new music.

The 'Gangnam Style' fame singer had already shared a video snippet of HyunA performing in a yellow dress which has managed to create quite a buzz among her fan base.

HyunA is one of South Korea's most prominent singers. She is known for her debut single "Change" and the sexy number, "Red". The Korean pop star recently launched her YouTube channel to give a sneak peek of her life to her fans.