PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Liverpool to the Philips Stadion on Wednesday for a UEFA Champions League clash, aiming to secure a place in the next round. The Dutch side has managed only three wins in their seven Champions League matches this season, and their fans will be hoping for a strong performance against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool enters this fixture riding a seven-match winning streak in the competition and will be determined to maintain their exceptional form in Europe. The Reds have dominated their recent encounters with PSV, winning their last five meetings, and they will be more than confident about securing another win as they continue to maintain brilliant form.

Liverpool Maintain Solid Form

Liverpool have unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. Traveling fans will expect another strong performance and a positive result from their team. The Reds have the advantage of having most of their key players available and will look to extend their flawless Champions League run with an impressive display on the road.

PSV Eindhoven is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Liverpool, with Walter Benitez guarding the goal. In defense, Richard Ledezma and Mauro Junior will occupy the full-back positions, providing both width and defensive stability. Armando Obispo and Olivier Boscagli will form the central defense.

In midfield, Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman will focus on shielding the defense while also contributing to ball retention. On the wings, Johan Bakayoko and Noa Lang will offer speed and creativity, while Guus Til will take on the attacking midfield role, aiming to unlock Liverpool's defense with his playmaking abilities. Up front, Luuk de Jong will spearhead the attack as PSV's main goal threat.

For Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will take up the full-back roles, aiming to contribute both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Ibrahima Konate will partner with Virgil van Dijk to form a solid backline.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide stability, offering both defensive support and control in possession. Dominik Szoboszlai will play in the attacking midfield position, tasked with creating goal-scoring chances in the final third.

On the flanks, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will bring speed, creativity, and goal threat, while Darwin Nunez will lead Liverpool's attack against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

When and Where

The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Jan 29. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.