PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Juventus and PSV Eindhoven face off once again in this season's UEFA Champions League, with this match being the most crucial for both teams. PSV Eindhoven's last win in a Champions League knockout match dates back to 2007 when they eliminated Arsenal.

Their record in this stage of the competition has been poor, and they once again enter as underdogs in their bid to reach the round of 16, as they prepare to host Juventus in Eindhoven. Peter Bosz will be determined to avoid a third defeat to Juventus this season, knowing that this match is the one that truly matters. However, they will have to give in their best.

Eindhoven Aim to Break Jinx

PSV are expected to give everything on the pitch, though their recent form is a concern, having lost their grip on the Eredivisie lead to rivals Ajax. Since their win over Feyenoord, PSV have gone six league matches without a win, increasing the pressure to turn things around.

In the Champions League, they are eager to progress as far as possible, and defeating Juventus in their third meeting of the season would be their most significant victory yet.

On the other hand, Juventus are hot favorites to secure a spot in the round of 16, thanks to a stellar rebound in form. The Bianconeri struggled at various points this season but have recently found momentum, achieving their first four-game winning streak under Thiago Motta on Sunday.

Juventus strengthened their league standing with a crucial home win over rivals Inter Milan, silencing critics about their competitiveness. A second-half goal from Francisco Conceicao was enough to hold off the Nerazzurri and secure all three points.

Their win over PSV Eindhoven was also part of this impressive four-match winning streak, as the Bianconeri showcased their dominance at home against the Dutch club. Goals from Weston McKennie and Samuel Mbangula, either side of an Ivan Perisic strike, gave Motta's side a key advantage heading into the second leg.

Given this momentum, Juventus remain hot favorites to advance to the next stage of the Champions League.

When and Where

The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be played at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Feb 19. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 20).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.