PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will continue their UEFA Champions League journey with an away match against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday. PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz will be extremely happy with his team's performance in the playoff round against Juventus, which eventually assured their place in the round of 16 against Arsenal.

The Dutch side entered the matchup as underdogs but ultimately proved deserving winners. Despite trailing after the first leg in Turin, Bosz's squad staged an impressive comeback in Eindhoven with a dramatic extra-time win. PSV, initially behind on aggregate, took the lead in the second half, thanks to their seasoned winger Ivan Perisic.

PSV on a High

Although Timothy Weah equalized ten minutes later, Ismael Saibari put PSV back in the race with a crucial goal. The hosts then defended well to push the match into extra time, where Ryan Flamingo netted the decisive goal in the first half. PSV successfully defended their lead and ensured they moved to the next round, setting up a showdown with Arsenal.

As for the Gunners, they will be desperate to move to the quarter-finals. However, Mikel Arteta's primary concern remains his team's attacking struggles, as Arsenal continues to find it difficult to convert chances in the absence of key forwards.

Arsenal have faced a challenging spell in the Premier League, struggling to find the net in their last two matches while dropping crucial points. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest—a performance that, while an improvement, still fell short compared to their disappointing defeat to West Ham United.

Internally, Arteta may acknowledge that Arsenal's title hopes are no longer within their control, shifting focus toward making a deep run in the Champions League. On the bright side, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka could return after the international break, which would be a major boost—especially if the team reaches the quarter-finals.

However, before looking ahead, Arsenal must first overcome PSV Eindhoven, and securing a positive result in the away leg will be key to their progression.

When and Where

The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Tuesday, Mar 4. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.