PSP Chairman Tan Cheng Bock to Contest Upcoming General Election in West Coast

Tan Cheng Bock, the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), has declared his intention to run in the next general election.

When asked the question by members of the media on Sunday, February 23, the 84-year-old political veteran said, "As long as I am able and I'm still relevant, I will be around... you all will see me there."

While responding to the question regarding his presence at the nomination center on nomination day, Dr Tan said, "That's a natural conclusion, right?"

"Country needs people..."

He continued, "I think so long as I am relevant, and I think the country needs people, and I feel that I can contribute to the country, I cannot shirk that duty."

When questioned about his health, Dr Tan replied, "Look at me, I can still talk to you, I can still answer questions," adding, "Every year I go for my medical (and) my last medical was ok."

He was in charge of a group of roughly 20 PSP volunteers and members who were conducting a walkabout at the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre in Jurong GRC.

Leong Mun Wai, a non-constitutional member of parliament, and Hazel Poa, the party's secretary general, were among the group.

Redrawing of electoral boundaries necessary

Dr. Tan responded that West Coast is "too big" and that a potential redrawing of the electoral boundaries may be necessary when asked why the party was moving around in Jurong GRC instead of West Coast GRC, which they had run in the previous General Election.

He said, "We have so many neighbours, we do not know what's going to happen after the redrawing." He also stated, "We could be part of them, and they could be part of us."

From 1980 until 2006, Dr. Tan represented Ayer Rajah SMC in Parliament under the People's Action Party (PAP), which was subsequently merged into West Coast GRC.

In the 2020 General Election, he led his team to run against West Coast GRC, receiving 48.32% of the vote and falling just short of the PAP team.

Dr. Tan was joined by several former PSP candidates from the previous election, including Lim Cher Hong of the Pioneer SMC team, Jeffrey Khoo of the West Coast GRC team, and Harish Pillay of the Tanjong Pagar GRC team.

As Dr. Tan shook hands at the food center, a newcomer, Stephanie Tan, 36, was also seen standing next to him. According to PSP's newsletter The Palm, she has graduated from the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Law and is a full-time housewife with two small children.

When Dr. Tam was asked if she would be a candidate, he said: "Are you asking me my secret? I'm not telling you; you will see it on nomination day." The party veteran added that the party's philosophy is to give chance to "new people", because "our country (has) got to be run by new people".

Change is inevitable

"They will be the ones who craft all the policies for the future ... The day we are afraid that all you young people come to take my seat, I think we are gone," he added.

The PSP party conference, which will take place next month and mark the election of the next Central Executive Committee, was another topic of discussion with Dr. Tan. According to Dr. Tan, change is inevitable at any conference including political parties.

"I think it is good also, because there will be a renewal and change, some people may feel they are tired, (others) may want to come and take over ... I think it's a good thing," he concluded.