PSG Women Star Paid Thugs to Attack Teammate With Iron Bar To Take her Place in the Team, Arrested

Paris Saint-Germain Women star Aminata Diallo, who allegedly hired two men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui with 'iron bars', has been arrested. Diallo, 26, and Hamraoui, 31, are also international teammates for France. The women midfielders are said to be in direct competition with each other. It is understood that Diallo orchestrated the attack to take Hamraoui's place in the team.

Hamraoui was attacked while she was on her way home from a team meal organized for the players at a restaurant on Thursday, November 4. Hamraoui was traveling with Diallo, who was driving the car. According to L'Equipe, two masked men are said to have stopped the car, taken Hamraoui out, and attacked her. One of the attackers allegedly hit Hamraoui's leg on several occasions with an iron bar. The attack went on for a few minutes. A source at the club told AFP that Diallo was also attacked, but escaped uninjured.

Kheira Hamraoui missed Tuesday's match due to injuries sustained in the attack

Hamraoui was rushed to the hospital where she received stitches in her legs and hands. Consequently, she couldn't take part in PSG's Champions League game with Real Madrid on Tuesday, November 9 and Diallo started the match. Diallo has started three of PSG's seven league games this season, while Hamraoui has started six of the seven league games. In the Women's Champions League, Hamraoui started the first two matches while Diallo was benched. Hamraoui, however, had to miss Tuesday's match due to injuries. The club confirmed that Diallo has been taken into custody.

PSG is set to clash with Lyon on Sunday

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the violence committed," the club said in a statement. The club further added that it "has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players." "Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it." This feud comes just days before PSG's clash with Lyon on Sunday, November 14.