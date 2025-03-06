PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will head to Parc des Princes on Wednesday to face PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout tie. Desperate to advance to the next round, Liverpool will be hoping for a positive result against PSG to boost their chances ahead of the return leg. Both teams have impressed this season, setting the stage for an exciting clash.

Needless to say, PSG are in outstanding form, having won six straight matches across all competitions. With 25 goals already scored during this run, the French champions will be aiming to break through Liverpool's defense and secure a crucial home win in their run to the league title.

Clash of the Titans

Meanwhile, Liverpool have proven to be a tough side to beat, remaining unbeaten in their last five outings. They come into this match with confidence after recent wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United, both of which saw them keep clean sheets.

With momentum on their side, the Reds will be eager to create an upset and take a step closer to qualification.

PSG are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 setup against Liverpool, with Gianluigi Donnarumma guarding the net. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will take up roles as full-backs, providing defensive support while also pushing forward to create attacking chances. Marquinhos will partner with Willian Pachho at the center of the defense.

In midfield, Vitinha will join forces with Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, aiming to maintain defensive solidity and shield the backline.

Up front, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola will look to exploit Liverpool's full-backs, using their creativity to carve out goal-scoring opportunities. Leading the attack, Ousmane Dembélé will spearhead PSG's offensive efforts.

Liverpool are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against PSG, with Alisson Becker guarding the goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will take up the full-back positions, contributing both defensively and offensively.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide defensive stability and help control the tempo of the game. Dominik Szoboszlai will be tasked with unlocking the opposition's defense and creating chances in attack. On the flanks, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will bring creativity and goal threat, while Diogo Jota is expected to lead the attacking line.

When and Where

The PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday, March 5. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.