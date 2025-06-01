PSG vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Final Online in the US, UK and India

Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain will face off against Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich. Despite pushing hard to win the UEFA Champions League trophy for years, they are yet to taste success.

The French giants will hope to finally make history, while Inter Milan, a club with rich European pedigree, will aim to win their fourth title after winning it thrice earlier. PSG's journey to the final has been far from smooth, as they finished 15th in the league phase, with just four wins from eight matches, and lost to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

PSG Aim to Make History

Few expected Luis Enrique's side to advance to this stage in the tournament. However, they bounced back impressively, thrashing Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the knockout play-off to reach the Round of 16. There, they edged past eventual Premier League champions Liverpool in a dramatic penalty shootout.

PSG then beat two more English teams—Aston Villa and Arsenal—to book their place in the final against Inter. The Parisians last reached the Champions League final in 2020 but fell short against Bayern Munich. This time, under Enrique's leadership, PSG appear more composed and resilient, giving them a strong shot at claiming their long-awaited maiden title.

The Ligue 1 champions are not just aiming for their first UEFA Champions League title—they're also looking to become the first French club to win a historic treble, having already won the domestic league title and the Coupe de France.

Inter Milan were also in contention for a treble just weeks ago, but their campaign fell apart late in the season. They ended up gifting the Serie A title to Napoli and failed to reach the Coppa Italia final. Despite the setbacks, Inzaghi hopes to avoid ending the season without silverware after some impressive displays throughout the year.

Inter finished fourth in the group stage, winning six of their eight matches, and earned direct entry to the round of 16. There, they eased past Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate, before toppling Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

In the semis, they stunned Barcelona. After a thrilling 3-3 first leg, Inter came from behind in the second leg, with Acerbi equalizing in stoppage time and Frattesi scoring in extra time to complete a 7-3 aggregate win.

Although Inter have shown excellent form in Europe, their history in Champions League finals is less encouraging—they last lost the 2023 final to Manchester City. Interestingly, all three of their final losses have come against sides that went on to win the treble, which could boost PSG's confidence.

While this clash might not be the dream final for neutral fans, it promises to be one of the most evenly matched and exciting encounters in recent memory. With neither PSG nor Inter Milan clear favorites, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown in Munich.

When and Where

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final match will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich, England, on Saturday, May 31. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (June 1).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.