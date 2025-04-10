PSG vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will look to take a big step toward the UEFA Champions League semi-finals when they meet in the first leg of their quarter-final clash Wednesday. The last set of quarter-final first-leg matches in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will end on Wednesday, with two games kicking off at the same time.

PSG had a challenging path to reach the knockout stages of the competition. However, in recent weeks, the Ligue 1 champions have been in outstanding form. Luis Enrique's squad also just secured the domestic league title over the weekend, which allows them to focus on their long-standing ambition of lifting the Champions League trophy.

A Tough Clash Expected

Meanwhile, Aston Villa secured their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with a dominant 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge in the Round of 16. The team has shown significant progress in recent weeks, currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

The impressive run has also propelled the West Midlands club into the FA Cup semi-finals and up to seventh place in the Premier League table.

Wednesday's encounter will mark the first time Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa face each other in a competitive fixture.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to start in goal for PSG, who are likely to set up in a 4-3-3 formation for their clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday. The defensive quartet in front of him should consist of Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes.

In midfield, the trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz are set to take charge. Up front, Ousmane Dembele is expected to spearhead the attack, flanked by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on one side and Bradley Barcola on the other.

Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal for Aston Villa, with the team likely to adopt a 4-2-3-1 setup against PSG on Wednesday. The defense should include Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, and Lucas Digne.

In midfield, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans are set to anchor the central positions in a double pivot. John McGinn is expected to operate in the central attacking midfield role, with Marco Asensio and Morgan Rogers providing support from the flanks. Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the line up front, while Ollie Watkins may start on the bench as a backup option.

When and Where

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday, April 9. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 10).

How to Live Stream

United States: The PSG vs Aston Villa Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.