PSG vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Online in the US, UK and India

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are set to lock horns again in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal in Paris, with the match delicately balanced and promising a lot of entertainment. PSG secured a narrow but vital win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to an early goal from Ousmane Dembele.

The French winger capitalized on a defensive lapse and beat David Raya and score what eventually turned out to be the match's only goal. The Parisian side started on a promising note, dominating in the early stages. However, the match ultimately evened out as it progressed, with neither team managing to add to the scoreline.

PSG Aim for the Finals

Heading into the return match in Paris with a lead puts Luis Enrique's team in an advantageous position, making them the frontrunners to reach the final in Munich. PSG has been superb in their Champions League campaign, but their domestic form has faltered over the past few weeks.

They lost to Strasbourg over the weekend, following an earlier Ligue 1 loss prior to the semifinal with Arsenal. However, with the league title already secured, Enrique rotated his squad heavily, shifting all his focus to the upcoming match against Arsenal.

On the other hand, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces the challenge of reenergizing his team. Since their dominating win at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, the Gunners have managed just one league win—against Ipswich Town—and have been winless in their last three matches across all competitions.

If Saturday's clash against Bournemouth was like a warm-up to the second leg in Paris, Arsenal's performance didn't do much to reassure their supporters at the Emirates. After taking the lead through Declan Rice, the Gunners struggled in the second half and were punished by two set-piece goals, as Andoni Iraola's team completed a historic Premier League double over them.

However, the focus now shifts to Wednesday's decisive showdown in Paris, where Arsenal still have a chance to book a spot in the final in Munich—but it will have to come up with a performance on par with their impressive showing against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

