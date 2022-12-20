PRP Ovarian Rejuvenation Improves Hot Flashes

Fertility specialist Dr. Zaher Merhi, founder and medical director of the first alternative and holistic fertility clinic in the US, Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC), is a passionate researcher and frequently publishes well-documented scholarly articles and papers about the very latest advances in the fertility industry.

One of his 2022 publications was written regarding one of the most recent fertility developments, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy as applied to ovarian rejuvenation. This process involves collecting a blood sample from a patient seeking fertility treatment; then PRP is extracted. It's then injected into the ovaries under the guidance of an ultrasound technician.

Dr. Merhi's paper in a reputable journal called Reproductive Sciences states that PRP is rich in human growth hormone and cytokines, which are small proteins that improve the function of ovarian cells. The study mentioned that PRP therapy has gained popularity as an adjunct to fertility treatment in women with very low ovarian reserve and early menopause.

Previous studies have focused on the effect of PRP therapy on ovarian response when it comes to egg production and whether assisted reproductive technology led to a successful pregnancy. In this study, a patient with very low ovarian reserve was studied; she had medical problems that didn't allow her to take hormone replacement therapy. She received PRP fertility treatment and noticed significant improvement of her menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes.

Dr. Merhi says that this is important because it shows that PRP therapy continues to have more and more medical applications. "Now we know that PRP therapy can serve as an alternative treatment for hot flashes in women who have contraindications for hormone replacement therapy," he says.

He says that RFC clinics are now offering PRP ovarian rejuvenation, a cutting-edge new type of technology that allows patients to use their own blood to promote fertility. "PRP therapy has been used for facial rejuvenation, hair loss, joint injuries, IVF, and now even for menopausal hot flashes," says Dr. Merhi.

He points out that even menopausal women still have dormant eggs within their bodies. Ovarian rejuvenation via PRP therapy can awaken these dormant eggs to mature and develop within the ovaries and improve egg quality. "We offer PRP ovarian rejuvenation in women with Low Ovarian Reserve, women with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI), and women with early menopause," says Dr. Merhi.

RFC maintains 4 clinics in New York and 1 in Connecticut. The clinic also offers telehealth/virtual services to assist patients all over the world, allowing them to utilize outside monitoring and remote consultations to receive RFC protocols through every step of their treatment journey.

