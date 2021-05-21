Proud Owners Of The Influencer Bulldog: Shane Jordan And Rick Hendrix

Shane Jordan hails from Dallas, Texas. Mr. Rick Hendrix and Jordan managed a music marketing firm for more than two decades, helping score hundreds of songs and more than 250 million-selling albums for artists like Whitney Houston, U2, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, and many others.

The partnership of Shane Jordan and Rick Hendrix

Shane and his partner Rick Hendrix worked on soundtracks of the hit films such as The Passion of the Christ (Mel Gibson), The Prince of Egypt, and Hannah Montana: The Movie. Jordan is a civil and human rights contributor to The Advocate and HuffPost. Hendrix received a doctorate in sacred music and theology and later studied at Oxford while advising several US politicians on faith and religion. They both held seats on the Hillary Clinton 2016 Presidential national finance committee.

Izzy: the French Bulldog

In an interview with Shane and Dr. Rick, they spoke about how their French bulldog Izzy became a viral social media sensation and why they wanted to write a book with Izzy to encourage everyone to wear a mask. However, with their perseverance, they made it successful. 'Wear the Damn Mask' by Izzy the Frenchie, Rick Hendrix, and Shane Jordan is available at all the bookstores. Izzy has her own Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook id as well. The bulldog is now one of the most popular social media sensations on four legs.' Izzy the Frenchie' has more than 1.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok – and she is encouraging everyone to stay safe amid Covid-19. People can find her precious pictures in the book- Wear the Damn Mask.

Professional front of Izzy's owners

Shane Jordan and his partner Rick Hendrix own a company by the name of Jordan music entertainment. The band also offers a variety of music options for ceremony and cocktail hours. The band's lead male singer effortlessly communicates with the guests throughout the entire event, ensuring a seamless flow; the team's sensational band N'Demand can make people and their guests on the dance floor enjoying all night.