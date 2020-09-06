Protests have been a matter of daily occurrence in Jerusalem for around two months as protesters have been taking the streets calling for the resignation of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the economic crisis that the nation is going through due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and also the notorious corruption cases involving the prime minister and many individuals close to him including his wife.

The police of Jerusalem arrested a performance artist named Zeev Engelmayer at the protest on Saturday night who was dressed in a naked female full-body suit, as reported by The Times of Israel. The artist was portraying a character dubbed Shoska, he told the local media that he was arrested outside the residence of the prime minister on Balfour Street over 'sexual harassment of public'.

Police Arrest Artist Dressed in Naked Woman Outfit

According to Engelmayer, the police officers stated that he was dressed as Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the prime minister, who had earlier complained about phallic balloons and other obscene objects carried by the protesters at a demonstration nearby the residence of Netanyahu in August.

The police released the protester on the same day but the artist complained that the cops forced him to strip naked while they were questioning and searching him. I explained to them with frustration that this is what art is like, that it tests boundaries, that this is free speech", Engelmayer stated as reported by The Times of Israel. "It's very frustrating because there is no understanding there what protest is and what free speech is," he added.

Anti-government protests have been going on for quite some time in Israel as the demonstrators demanded the resignation of the prime minister. The country is facing a rise of unemployment amid the coronavirus crisis. Protesters have been carrying banners that read 'Revolution' and 'Get out of here' as they voiced against Netanyahu.

Moreover, the prime minister and top officials have been involved in a corruption scandal. Netanyahu has been accused of illegal lobbying for positive media coverage, corruption, and bribery among other things.