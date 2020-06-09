The prosecutor's office of Paris has opened a preliminary inquiry into the response of the authorities to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, for determining whether any criminal offenses might have been committed.

The prosecutor said in a statement the court had received 62 complaints about the handling of the crisis by public bodies, including government ministries, local authorities and nursing homes. In France, 29,209 people have died from coronavirus infection and there are 154,188 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.1 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 406,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazi and Russia.

