PropertyGuru Group, ("PropertyGuru" or the "Group"), Asia's leading property technology company, has appointed Dr Tan Tee Khoon as Country Manager for Singapore. Since it launched in 2007, PropertyGuru is Singapore's number one property marketplace and currently enjoys over 70% market share*.

Tee Khoon brings with him three decades of experience in Singapore's property industry and has held leadership positions across both the public and private sectors. He will lead the overall sales function for Singapore, the Group's flagship market in Southeast Asia. As a member of the Group's Executive Leadership team, Tee Khoon will partake in further shaping up the company's proposition towards audiences and lead its implementation towards PropertyGuru's partners – real estate agents and developers.

Tee Khoon will drive the sales strategy with a focus to continue value creation for partners as well as nurture key industry relationships. He will lead a strong and well-established team of 50 Gurus that has been delivering profitable growth for the Group. Tee Khoon will report to Jeremy Williams, the Group's Chief Business Officer.

Tee Khoon most recently served as the Executive Director at Knight Frank Singapore. Prior to joining Knight Frank, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Accredited Estate Agencies (SAEA Ltd.) which was the property industry's accreditation body prior to the inception of the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

On the appointment, Jeremy Williams, Chief Business Officer of PropertyGuru Group said, "I am very excited to welcome Tee Khoon to the Group. His exhaustive industry experience and knowledge will be of immense value as we continue to deliver solutions and services that bring efficiency to our clients' businesses. With more than 7 out of 10 Singaporeans searching for their home on PropertyGuru we constantly introduce innovative solutions that deliver best results for both property seekers and for our agent & developer partners. Our ambition to create a digital ecosystem for the property industry that supports the growth for developers and agents is a vision that Tee Khoon keenly shares. I look forward to working closely with him."

Dr Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager, PropertyGuru Singapore said, "I am delighted to join PropertyGuru Group to lead the Singapore sales strategy and to deliver impactful client solutions. Having spent my career in the agency business, I believe in the power of data-driven decision making. Data is the currency for success in property. I have closely worked with PropertyGuru over the past years and the Group's focus to bring technology adoption for agency and developer business is something I am looking forward to working together on."