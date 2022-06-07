Property Ownership for the Blockchain Era: LEND7 Kick Offs Next-Gen Real Estate NFTs

Investing in real estate can be a piece of cake. Sounds like a joke, right? Except it isn't.

Freshly made crowdfunding platform LEND7 has recently kicked off a fully-fledged digital solution, transforming the real estate industry and enabling all market players to enter the game, all with the help of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

For ages, real estate investments have been viewed as a game for the elite, wrapped up with extensive initial capital investment requirements, low liquidity, and controversial transparency. These hurdles kept smaller investors without the proper tools for real estate property ownership.

When the blockchain era began, the concept of decentralization flourished across various industries. Finally, in 2021, NFTs experienced unprecedented growth, hitting a market value of $22 billion and gaining traction from rising cryptocurrency and Web3 communities.

"NFTs are a winning product that puts value and control straight into the owner's hands. Thus, the Internet of tomorrow and the industries of tomorrow belong to the token creators and users. For real estate, we are bringing tomorrow now." LEND7 team

Leveraging the benefits of NFTs, LEND7 developed a system to convert real estate assets and business receivables into tokens, thus transforming the traditional real estate industry to a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform.

Eventually, LEND7 aims to:

Reduce the real estate entry capital investment requirements to make the industry accessible to all market participants.

Lower transaction costs and accelerate the real estate investment process while providing immediate benefits to the owners.

Remove intermediaries to increase transparency and give real estate investors and companies more control. Fulfilling the need for utility

The spectacular collapse of Terra Luna has made everyone nervous in the crypto world. It's not the end of days, but the situation should highlight the need to focus on utility and providing real-world value.

We recognize the massive speculation occurring in the NFT space. Even Beeple, who sold his 'Everyday's' NFT for $69 million, says NFT prices are in a bubble. The issue is with NFTs that offer nothing more than price speculation, rather than real-world value.

At LEND7, we focused on a utility NFT offering. We're merging NFT technology with real estate to produce a powerful solution in the real world. With real world impact, we believe we have the qualities to weather any crypto crash and come out stronger.

Because at the end of the day, it's all about offering value. LEND7 is bringing value by ushering in the decentralized future of real estate.

Become Part of the LEND7 community

Having attracted massive interest from retail and institutional investors, LEND7 has already launched a private sale which will last until 7 p.m., UTC, June 27th. On June 27th, the platform will kick off a Launchpad public sale.

Be the first to get the details about the revolution of property ownership to drop us a line at sales@lend7.com or visit lend7.com.

About LEND7

The founding team behind LEND7 comprises real estate and blockchain experts with extensive backgrounds in FinTech and proven experience in successful crowdfunding project kick-offs.

LEND7 is building a global network for real estate investing and fundraising driven by the Cardano blockchain, combining pioneering technologies to provide unparalleled security and sustainability for the project.

Eventually, LEND7 aims to become a complete ecosystem for the tokenized real estate industry, bringing full transparency and liquidity to real estate and cryptocurrency communities.