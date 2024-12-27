Project 7 Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Project 7 episode 12 will air on JTBC on Friday (December 27) at 8:50 PM KST. The musical reality survival show will air its last episode with the top 21 contestants. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the telecast of its upcoming chapter. The episode will feature the finale and reveal the names of the top 7 trainees. People in Korea can watch the reality television show on TV or stream it on various platforms.

Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Weverse.

The South Korean reality competition survival show aims to create a new boy group with seven members by analyzing the contestants. This television program began with 100 participants from different agencies. After the first elimination, 70 contestants began competing with each other to win. The second elimination took place on Friday (November 29), which eliminated 35 contestants. During the third elimination, 14 contestants were eliminated.

Here is everything about Project 7 episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The reality survival competition show will air its last episode on JTBC on Friday (December 27) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the television program on TV or stream it on various online platforms. Music lovers from countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and India, can watch the reality show on Weverse at 8:55 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Project 7 Episode 12:

US - 6:50 AM

Canada - 6:50 AM

Australia - 10:20 PM

New Zealand - 12:50 AM

Japan - 8:50 PM

Mexico - 5:50 AM

Brazil - 8:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 PM

India - 5:20 PM

Indonesia - 6:50 PM

Singapore - 7:50 PM

China - 7:50 PM

Europe - 12:50 PM

France - 12:50 PM

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 AM

South Africa - 1:50 PM

Philippines - 7:50 PM

Host, Judging Panel, and Contestants

Lee Soo Hyuk is hosting the reality survival competition show. The judging panel includes Lee Hae In, Ha Sung Woon, Bada Lee, Ryu D, and Ryan S Jhun. The top seven contestants are Jeon Min Wook, Sakurada Kenshin, Seo Kyoung Bae, Jang Yeo Jun, Song Seung Ho, Kim Sung Min, and Ma Jingxiang.

Watch Project 7 Episode 12 Preview Below: