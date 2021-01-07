Swiss basketball has a real winner with Arnaud Barapila. This 6'5" 34-year-old professional basketball player has played for 14 seasons on several teams in Switzerland. Most recently, he has been playing with Union Lavaux Riviera, although he has quite a long history playing on various teams.

Way back in the 2008/2009 season, he was playing in the LNB championship with Vernier against Union Neuchatel. This turned out to be quite the entrance into Swiss basketball, given the match was a heated one, and almost broke into a fight. In fact, a novice Neuchatel recruit, Kevin Plesel, ended up suffering from head trauma during an assault at the game.

Union ended up beating Arnaud's team 81-65. It wasn't a resounding defeat, but a feat it was nonetheless. Arnaud found himself going up against aggressive defense, and even attacks. Still, he ended up channeling a tremendous amount of energy aimed at leading his team to a victory. Even though that didn't happen, Arnaud had proven himself that season as someone who could become an excellent player for Swiss basketball.

Arnaud has had a few seasons early on with some impressive playing and stats, followed by a few years of lagging, ending up delivering stunning gameplay throughout a season facing a global pandemic. Back during the 2011/2012 season, Arnaud averaged 6.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He ended up playing 7 games while he was with Bermex for the Switzerland – LNBM regular season. His season-high that season was 16 points in 19 minutes while playing against DDV – Lugano. He also had 5 rebounds within 22 minutes while playing against Vevey Riviera Basket, as well as giving 3 assists in 22 minutes while playing against Swiss Central. Arnaud also scores in double figures twice over the span of 7 games.

That was a really good season for Arnaud. In fact, it would be his best for a number of years until the most recent one (2019/2020). This past season was very different from any other coming before it due to the COVID-19 pandemic changing how the games would be operated. After the stellar 2011/2012 season, Arnaud had a few years that weren't as full of accomplishments. However, he turned it around within the past few seasons and had an impressive comeback during the 2018/2019 season, scoring an average of 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists during each game.

He ended up playing 10 games for the 2018/2019 Switzerland - LNBM season with MeyrinGevene. He reached an impressive 16 points within 25 minutes of gameplay against Villars, which became his season-high. He also had 10 rebounds within 21 minutes while playing against BarenKleinbasel, as well as 3 assists within 20 minutes while playing against Goldcoast Wallabies. Arnaud also managed to score twice in double figures, while also scoring one double-double.

Arnaud Barapilaplans to continue playing as great as he did throughout the pandemic, so keep an eye out for him.