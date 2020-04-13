Researchers have found that probiotics may be an effective alternative to antibiotics to treat acne which are often caused due to chronic inflammation.

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres which promote the growth of healthy bacteria (probiotics) in the intestine. Naturally one can obtain prebiotics from certain whole cereals, pulses, fruits and vegetables.

Potential of probiotics as beneficial microorganisms

Chronic inflammation refers to a prolonged inflammatory response that involves a progressive change in the type of cells present at the site of inflammation. It is characterised by the simultaneous destruction and repair of the tissue from the inflammatory process.

"As viable microbial dietary supplements, probiotics provide health benefits through fighting pathogens and maintaining the homeostasis of the gut and skin microbiome," said study researchers from Rasoul Akram Hospital in Iran.

The present article reviewed the potential of probiotics as beneficial microorganisms for treating acne vulgaris," researchers added. According to the study, published in Dermatologic Therapy, the increasing resistance to antibiotics has decreased their effectiveness in treating acne.

Probiotics may help with acne

For the findings, the research team examined the results of all relevant published studies on the use of probiotics in creams or oral medications for treating acne. The results suggest that probiotics may help augment the skin's natural defences against acne.

"Oral administration of probiotics was found to constitute an adjuvant therapy to conventional modalities for treating mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris," the study researchers wrote. "Further research is recommended that looks into the long-term effects of probiotics on acne lesions given the short-term type of studies cited," said senior author Masoumeh Mohamadi.