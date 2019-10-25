Norma Jeane Mortenson, popularly known as Marilyn Monroe was an American actress, singer and showgirl. She was also referred to as the sex symbol and was also known for her iconic style and fashion sense. The actress died under mysterious circumstances in 1962 in her home in Los Angeles, California.

It was suspected that she died of a drug overdose, Barbiturate overdose to be precise. Most investigations associated with this incident had termed her death as a "probable suicide". However, in the latest podcasts, "The Killing of Marilyn Monroe", have disclosed some shocking details.

According to biographer Danforth Prince, a "chloroform-soaked washcloth" was used on the iconic beauty by one of the mafia men who visited her that night. On the night of August 4, 1962, Monroe who was 36 years old, was visited by a mafia gunman along with two other "hitmen". This speculation is based on author Darwin Porter's hypothesis who spent almost two decades studying and inquiring about the death of Norma Jeane Mortenson. Biographer Prince has further stated that one of the hitmen administered the fatal brew into Monroe's body using a syringe.

However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office termed Marilyn Monroe's death as a "probable suicide". According to the famous author and historian Bill Birnes, Marilyn Monroe was a threat and he said, "Marilyn Monroe was such a threat that they knew they had to either shut her up, get her out of town or get rid of her." He claims that Peter Lawford and Max Jacobson had treated Monroe by administering heavy doses of methamphetamines including Nembutal. He said, "Then they left her alone to slip into a coma. They never roused her and she died in the morning."

The private investigators like Becky Altringer have claimed that there were three people close to Marilyn Monroe who have played a role in her death. The housekeeper, the psychiatrist Dr Ralph Greenson and Patricia Newcomb, the publicist. The three individuals had seen Monroe on August 4, 1962. These details have all been showcased on the podcasts that can be streamed online.