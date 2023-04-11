Prix Versailles: The mission to recognize architectural creativity and innovation

Architecture has stood as a representation of society for centuries, reflecting values and successes. From the monumental structures to the residences and buildings that make up the fabric of a city, a lot can be learned about the people who once inhabited them long ago. Indeed, architecture is not only a physical environment where people live but is a lot more with cultural and social inferences. It is part of a culture and society and a discipline within itself.

Architecture is one of the essential mediums for conveying memories, learnings, ideas, thoughts, and ways of life, all of which help shape contemporary reality. Even the emotional impact of architecture is examined while constructing structures to include the most practical tactics, colors, and construction materials. From the smallest roadside businesses to the world's highest skyscrapers, many structures contribute to steering society to a better environment, influencing lives, cities, and communities.

Exploring the significance of cultural footprint, Prix Versailles honors various forms of contemporary architecture. Every year at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, the Prix recognizes the most outstanding achievements in the interior and exterior architecture. The 8th edition of the Prix Versailles emphasized the need for sustainable development that considered all aspects of the human environment.

Purchasing the objective of improving the link between the economy and culture, the Prix Versailles emphasizes economic agents from many sectors may play a role in enhancing, embellishing, and improving living environments and conditions. The Prize focuses on eight categories: airports, university campuses, passenger stations, sports facilities, shops & stores, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The award is given to the world's top project in each category every year, based on originality, creativity, a reflection of local history, ecological efficiency, and the ideals of social interaction and participation that the United Nations upholds.

The concept for the award was created in collaboration with UNESCO to specifically give international relevance to benchmark projects that exhibit high design quality, are completed in accordance with the natural and local contexts and emphasize sustainability and energy-saving principles. Furthermore, as a large-scale program, the Prix Versailles aim to promote cultural diversity and sustainable design and highlight the aesthetics of the best works of architecture due to the lasting impressions they leave.