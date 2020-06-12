A cave network has been found in the depths of a U.S. national park by a team of explorers, who made this incredible discovery of a "wondrous" natural blue pool which has never been seen by humans until now, at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico.

The park authority took it to Facebook to inform about the pristine 'cave pool' which was found in Lechuguilla Cave, which is the eighth-longest explored cave in the world and the second deepest in the continent.

In the post, the national park officials shared the picture of the site, explaining that the pool contains milky aquamarine liquid, surrounded by white frosted rock as seen below:

The Exploration of The Mysterious Cave Pool

The Carlsbad Caverns National Park authorities found the cave pool when the explorers ventured deep inside a water body known as the 'Lake of Liquid Sky,' which was discovered in 1993.

In the social media post, the authorities explained that the edges beneath the pristine pool appear to be 'pool fingers', which are believed to be bacterial colonies. They have taken special precautions to ensure that there were no contaminants introduced to the natural pool.

The caption of the Facebook post reads: "This cave pool, found in Lechuguilla Cave, appears to be completely pristine. The edges beneath this pool appear to be 'pool fingers', which could be bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence".

The authority further added that the exploration has been on for a long time since the 'Lake of Liquid Sky' was found 27-years-ago.

It Is 'Breathtaking'

Soon after Carlsbad Caverns National Park authorities posted the image of the newly discovered pool on Facebook, the image received 1,600 likes and 988 shares as the 'breathtaking view' of the pool has left netizens amazed.

While one social media user called it 'beautiful', others said, "Amazing view, and amazing discovery!! Hopefully, National Park will keep it that way, pristine. Wonderful. Hopefully one day I can visit him. Cross my fingers!".

Another Facebook user said it is a beautiful creation of God and added that "the bad thing would be that it would start being visited by humans, that would be the sad ending."