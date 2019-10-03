Princess Eugenie was surrounded with pregnancy rumours after photos of her were shared only allegedly showing a baby bump. While many Twitter users speculated that the 29-year-old younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York could be pregnant with her first child, these claims cannot be independently verified.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank last year and currently live at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, according to reports.

Pregnancy rumours for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter started making the rounds after a Twitter page called Princess Eugenie Source shared four photos showing the royal princess in a stunning black lace dress. "Princess Eugenie was spotted talking on the phone yesterday in London," the page, then, wrote in the caption.

Twitter users claimed that in the dress an unusual bulge could be seen, adding that these photos seemingly confirmed that she was having a baby.

"Does look a bit like a bump," one netizen wrote.

However, it is possible that these claims are untrue, like many other royal family rumours.

Some Twitter users did not support the theory of other netizens who claimed Princess Eugenie was pregnant.

"She is not pregnant. The palace will announce when it is," one noted.

False pregnancy rumours linked to the royal family members are not unusual. Recently, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have also been speculated to be expecting. The Duchess of Cambridge is already the mother of three children. Meanwhile, Markle gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry in May.