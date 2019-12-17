Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is all set to get married and according to experts, she could announce her pregnancy before tying the knot. Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi but the wedding date is yet to be revealed.

According to Express, Princess Beatrice pregnancy may be announced sooner than expected. Angela Mollard, a royal expert, said that it will be Princess Beatrice who will make a surprise announcement about pregnancy next year.

She disclosed that based on Ladbrokes' odds of royals revealing a pregnancy in 2020. Princess Eugenie scored the highest bet with 1/2, followed by Meghan Markle with 6/4 and lastly, Kate Middleton at 3/1. But then Princess Beatrice pregnant may suddenly come up unexpectedly.

"Although you know what? Beatrice could go 'stuff all this. I'm not doing the wedding. I'm just going to have the baby," Mollard said. "Eduardo has already got a son as we know from a previous partner so she should just go and have the baby and worry about the wedding later perhaps."

In any case, Princess Beatrice pregnant is more likely to come sooner since she also previously expressed that she wants to start her family as soon as she gets married, The Daily Mail reported. Mozzi's ex-fiancee and mother of his first child, Dara Huang, is said to be getting along well with the princess so she may also attend their wedding.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married," the publication quoted the couple as saying in a statement. "We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expected to tie the knot sometime next year but a date is yet to be revealed.

Another news report said that Princess Beatrice's wedding date will finally be announced after Queen Elizabeth gave the "go" signal. According to The Daily Mail, Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are expected to make an announcement during the second week of January 2020. There are also rumours that the wedding date could be sometime in early June.

While there are several speculation about Princess Beatrice, the pregnancy and marriage date rumours cannot be independently confirmed.