Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade, and the pair are still couple goals. Prince William chose Kate Middleton as his Princess, but it seems that there were quite a few ladies before Kate that vied for the Prince's attention.

Reportedly a surprising list of his alleged exes includes a former university friend, an aspiring writer, a one-time contestant on The Voice and an actress. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been apparently courting since 2003. The new list was released by the London Evening Standard and shows off some of the ladies William has been romantically involved with. We have to say that the list includes quite a few impressive names.

First on the list is Davina Duckworth-Chad, who the Prince was spotted with briefly before leaving university late in the 1990s. Davina may have been Prince William's first love even, though that might be exaggerating the truth. Reports claim the pair are still friends and that they are actually related because Davina's mother was a second cousin of Princess Diana.

Prince William apparently dated wannabe author Olivia Hunt as well, they knew each other again from their time together at St Andrew's. Prince William found his partner in Kate Middleton but he did go through a few ladies before he did. Rose Farquhar was one such lady, she appeared on The Voice UK in 2016. But before that, she was apparently childhood friends with Prince William and it's rumoured they saw each other while attending college.

Reportedly Carly Massy-Birch and Actress Isabella Calthorpe round out the list. But after nearly ten years in a relationship, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem stronger than ever and still very much in love.