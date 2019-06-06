Prince William opened up about the expectations of being a Royal and the pressures he had to face growing up as one. Prince William seems to have grown in his role as the second-in-line to the throne, but that wasn't always the case it seems.

It is known that William met Sacha Hashim while they were volunteering together with Raleigh International in Chile. The prince spent several months working on community projects in the South American country during his gap year.

During his months volunteering, William reportedly told Ms. Hashim: "I wish I could be normal," according to The Scotsman. As a Royal, Prince William had to grow up in the limelight, his every move being scrutinised. This confession is even more heartbreaking as it comes from him in his youth. The future Duke of Cambridge also told Ms. Hashim he would love to go clubbing like everyone else, but that his bodyguards made it impossible.

But even as an adult he seems to reflect the same sentiments. Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal couple goals. But they have managed to give their children a modicum of normalcy it seems, or at least they have tried to. Reportedly Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, released images of their young family at the Chelsea Flower Show. Royal photographer Ian Lloyd has claimed the pair will be "desperate" for press attention in the future. He told Sky News: "I think they have to remember in 20-years time when they are in their late 40's or early 50's or whatever it is, they will desperate for the press coverage, because the press coverage will have moved on to other people, that is what happens.

Well, we have to say, until then Prince William and Kate Middleton can give their children the privacy they deserve.