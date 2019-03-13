Prince William's opinion about Meghan Markle may have re-ignited the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

And we have to say that the comment was not very tactful on Prince William's part. Apparently, Prince William told his younger brother, Prince Harry that the Duchess of Sussex was "not Princess material."

Okay, so that's one way to start a Royal fight.

Reportedly last month, royal commentator and former Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend suggested rumours surrounding Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's feud could be a ploy to hide the conflict between their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William instead. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, Mr Townsend said: "I think that's more likely that there's tension there. "There was this suggestion that William had had a word with Harry before the wedding to Meghan, saying he didn't think Meghan was really Princess material."

"Apparently, that really upset Harry."

Royal experts do seem to blame a lot of the Royal Family's problems on Meghan Markle. It's like they are picking on the new girl. Recently Anna Pasternak – who has recently published a new book on Wallis Simpson – described pregnant Meghan as a "grenade" hurled into the "archaic" Royal Family.

We have to say, likening Meghan Markle to a grenade is taking things a little too far. It just looks like the Duchess of Sussex is trying hard to perform her Royal duties and keep the Royal Family pleased while heavily pregnant and ready to deliver any day now. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April. And it seems like apart from her friends she has no support from anyone, Royal or not. We hope she survives the scrutiny and we wish her well.