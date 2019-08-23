Prince William is the heir to the British throne after his father Charles. But it looks like Prince William is already worried about the monarchy thanks to the person after him waiting in the wings.

Prince William has revealed his "fears" for the monarchy thanks to his brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's behaviour, a royal expert has revealed. There have been reports of some tension allegedly brewing between the Royal couples of Sussex and Cambridge. Prince Harry's recent comments about having only two children for the sake of the environment may not have helped matters either.

Apparently, Prince William has voiced concerns about his sibling's behavior. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing a lot of criticism for their decisions and hypocrisy, recently for preaching about helping the environment while travelling in a private jet.

According to royal expert and editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' attempts to move away from royal tradition might "bother" Prince William.

Appearing on Channel 5's documentary William & Harry: Princes At War? Ingrid said: "I would think it might bother William a little bit, because he might see the way that Harry and Meghan do things as being detrimental to the business of the monarchy as a whole."

For now, the brunt of the criticism has been directed at Meghan and Harry but if their recent behavior was to continue, it wouldn't be long before the public and Royal observers turn their attention to the rest of the Royal Family for not reining them in. Prince William may need to sit down with his brother and have an old fashioned talk. Advice from an older brother may help Prince Harry change for the better.