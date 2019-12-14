The royal couple, Kate Middleton and Prince William, has proved to be one of the best couples in the world. They are happily settled at the Anmer Hall with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But there was a time when they called it quits for a couple of months because of their personal differences.

It was in November 2006 just before the Duke of Cambridge graduated from Sandhurst. The media was speculating about Kate and William's engagement after the New Year. The royal fans were also looking forward to an official announcement about it from the Buckingham Palace. However, the couple did not know what was next in store for them. They were completely in confusion, according to a royal expert.

Kate Middleton was upset with Prince William

In her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance, royal biographer Katie Nicholl wrote about the day Kate was upset with Prince William for cancelling their festive plans shortly before Christmas. According to the author, the Duchess was invited to Sandringham for a traditional Christmas lunch with the Royal Family. But Kate declined the offer because she wanted to spend the Christmas break with her family.

So, the royal couple had made plans to celebrate Christmas with the Middletons and Kate was eagerly waiting for her then boyfriend's arrival. However, she was left in pain and confusion after her meeting with William shortly before the Christmas break. It was because he had cancelled their festive plans at the last minute.

"William had promised he would join the Middletons to celebrate Hogmanay at Jordanstone House. The setting could hardly have been more romantic [and] Kate was eagerly awaiting his arrival. At the last minute William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead. He informed a tearful Kate during a late-night conversation on Boxing Day of the change of plan," the royal author wrote in her book, reported The Daily Express.

A split between Kate and William

Nicholl further wrote how disappointing it was for Kate to know that their festive plans got cancelled. Though it was not a big deal for William, it "was a sign of something more sinister to come" for Kate. She knew that her then boyfriend had been having a second thought about their relationship. Prince William had a frank discussion with his father and his grandmother about their relationship and they advised him to slow down.

So, the royal couple called it quits in March and they got back together in June. At that time, Kate asked William to be fully committed to the relationship. But the royal fans had to wait until November 2010 to know about the couple's engagement.