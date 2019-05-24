Kate Middleton and Prince William are royalty personified, but even the quintessential royal couple had their ups and downs. The couple Cambridge had to under a bit of a rough patch recently when cheating allegations were raised against Prince William.

But Kate and William are still going strong, despite everything. However, it looks like the strength that the couple displays may not be the truth. According to a Royal biographer, Prince William apparently kept Kate Middleton on a tight leash in the early days of their relationship.

Biographer Andrew Morton takes a look at the royal pair's university days in his 2011 book "William and Catherine."

Mr. Morton writes: "Obstinate and strong-willed, William could be an overwhelming presence and, at times, Kate felt taken for granted – treated like a servant rather than his girlfriend."

Mr. Morton apparently spoke to friends of the Royal pair that claimed Prince William wanted Kate to run after him and that the Prince kept her on a tight leash. Reportedly the young couple has had break-ups in the past, multiple in fact, but through it all Kate and William kept going back to each other until they decided to settle down once and for all and got married. The Royal couple has been married for over a decade and have three children together.

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have had a few challenges in the early days of their relationship, but now, it looks like the couple has finally found some stability. New parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could take a few tips from Kate and William going forward.