Prince William is a Prince with quite the temper it seems. Apparently, Prince William was far from impressed after Kate Middleton and his ex-girlfriend Carly Massy-Birch came face-to-face in an awkward encounter, a biography reveals.

Apparently, one of William's former flames was at the centre of a fiery encounter at a party attended by the royal couple.

Carly Massy-Birch was reportedly William's love interest before he fell for Kate but, even after their break-up, the two remained close as Ms. Massy-Birch lived across the road. In 2011 book "The Making of a Royal Romance" by Katie Nicholl, the royal expert claims how a game of "never have I ever" at a university party provoked a "thunderous" reaction from William.

Ms. Nicholl notes that one attendee at the party recalled: "When it was Carly's turn to play she announced, 'I've never dated two people in this room,' knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him."

William is said to have "shot a thunderous look" at Ms. Massy-Birch before whispering under his breath: "I can't believe you just said that."

Encounters with an ex are always an awkward affair but it seems like it could be more so when you're a Royal. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for close to a decade now.