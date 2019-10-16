The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are enjoying every bit of their royal tour of Pakistan and the couple made a grand entry in an auto rickshaw (a three-wheeler also known as tuk tuk) as they arrived at the Pakistan's National Monument.

Kate looked elegant as ever in a dazzling glittery green gown designed by Jenny Packham and paired it up with Onitaa earrings and had a smile throughout, while Prince William sported a green buttoned coat sherwani designed by Karachi based designer Naushemian and looked handsome and charming as ever.

The auto rickshaw, also known as Tuk Tuk, was filled with vibrant colours to mark the occasion of the royal visit and was filled with bright lights and impressed the royal couple that they couldn't take their eyes off of it.

The reception t the Pakistan's National Monument was hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and a meet and greet was arranged to meet the good of Pakistan's society.

At the event, Prince William highlighted the importance of England and Pakistan's relationship and also referred to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's visit more than 50 years ago. ''Stood here with this magnificent monument behind me, I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago.''

Prince William further commended Pakistan's development: ''The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. Looking out, one would have seen the beginnings of a city under construction, yet to become the great capital that it is today. And with successive visits by my mother and my father, this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family's affection for Pakistan.''

The event also featured Pakistan's music and culture and the royal couple met several individuals from different walks of life. From businessmen to musicians and creative arts personalities and also government officials, the who's who of Pakistan were present at the event held at the Pakistan's National Monument to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton.