Prince William did not cheat on Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury despite rumours spread last year. The royal couple's fans are convinced that the Duke of Cambridge was not cheating on his wife.

On Sunday, William and Kate attended the first Sunday service of the year with Queen Elizabeth II. Hanbury was seen with the royal family on Sunday and photos shared online quashed the infidelity rumours.

Kate and Prince William hosted their family and close friends in celebration of the duchess' birthday. Middleton is turning 38 years old on Thursday.

"Guess this puts those Rose and William rumors to rest. Love seeing the Duke and Duchess' family and friends at church with them every January!" one user wrote on Twitter. Another social media user said that infidelity rumors were totally fabricated.

"Those vile rumours were orchestrated to serve a purpose. No sane person believes them. The Cambridges are solid. So in love, so in tune," another user wrote.

Falserumours about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made the rounds time and again. Recently, there were rumours that the duchess was pregnant with twins. According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby boy and a baby girl.

An unnamed source also claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unhappy about the pregnancy news. The report said that Queen Elizabeth II couldn't be more excited to welcome two new members to the royal family. However, the royal family has made no announcement about the pregnancy news and these claims are untrue.

Life & Style also previously claimed that Middleton was pregnant with twins while Prince Louis was still in her womb.

However, all of these claims about Middleton's pregnancy are false and Prince Harry and Markle are jealous of the Duchess of Cambridge.