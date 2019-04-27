Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship has long been couple goals for a lot of people. They have been through ups and downs but they have always come out stronger on the other side. But if the latest rumours are to be believed, the couple Cambridge might have a tough battle ahead of them.

Apparently, an ongoing rumor that Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton with her friend while she was pregnant with their third child continues to pick up speed, and Royal fans are not having it!

The rumour seems to be unfounded but it has been gaining steam of late. Of all the reactions online to the cheating rumours, most somehow seem to be coming to Meghan Markle's defence. What would the Duchess of Sussex have anything to do with this? Well, nothing in fact, but fans are quick to point out that Meghan has been facing scrutiny over the tiniest things while Prince William has been painted as someone who could do no wrong.

Well the rumour may be taking attention away from Meghan Markle who is expected to give birth this month. Meghan would have hoped for something better than a cheating scandal to give her the so-called reprieve from the scrutiny of the press. 'In Touch Weekly' published a cover story about a claim that William cheated with their aristocratic neighbor, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, in a recent April edition of the magazine. The story prompted Prince William's lawyers to threaten the publication with a legal action, reports The Daily Beast.

Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011 and have been the ideal Royal couple ever since. The press and fans may be having a field day vilifying Prince William, but the Royal couple will have to survive this little bump on the road with grace.