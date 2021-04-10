Prince Philip Funeral: William to Give Harry One Last Chance to Prove His Loyalty to Royal Family

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, breathed his last at the age of 99 leaving behind a legacy that would forever be cherished and cannot be replaced in the hearts of people.

Prince Harry will reportedly fly down to Britain to attend the funeral, while Meghan Markle might or might not attend, as she is pregnant with her second child and traveling might be a risk to herself and the unborn.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William were not on talking terms after Megxit and the recent tell-all tale with Oprah Winfrey added more fuel to the fire on their cherished bond of brotherhood, as the couple went on an offensive against the family members.

A source revealed to ExpressUK that William feels Harry put fame before family with his infamous Winfrey interview and had drifted too far away from the family with the dreams of finding success in Hollywood.

However, the source stated that William is ready to give Harry one last chance to prove his loyalty to the family after Prince Philip's death and wants him to get into the shoes and take on the responsibilities of the Buckingham Palace.

''William feels that Harry has got too big for his boots since moving to California and that success and Hollywood has gone to his head. He's already accused him of putting fame over family after the big interview but is willing to give Harry one last chance to prove his loyalty to his family,'' the source said to ExpressUK.

The source revealed that William felt Harry had disrespected the family and "blindsided" the Queen by behaving in a "insulting and disrespectful way," but is ready to let bygones be bygones if he comes to terms with the family after the death of Prince Philip.

Post Prince Philip's death, the UK government has announced the Union Jack to be lowered in half mast up until the day of the funeral and gun salutes will take place on Saturday across the country.

The public, apart from leaving floral tributes, can also pour their condolence online through the royal website and also make donation, that would be used for charity.