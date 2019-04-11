Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the embodiment of a Royal couple. They look so in love, but apparently behind the smiles and the public display of affection lies a fissure in their relationship.

According to a Royal commentator, at the beginning of their relationship, Prince Harry issued a warning to his then girlfriend that her life was not going to be the same going forward. That is some warning for the start of a relationship. But when you're a Royal, it comes with the package.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their baby this month and preparations are being made for the Royal baby. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started their relationship in 2016. After a whirlwind romance, the pair got married in a lavish ceremony last year. Now, Prince Harry and Meghan may seem like they have it all together, but apparently, that wasn't the case in 2016, when news of their burgeoning relationship was leaked to the press.

Reportedly Prince Harry's office issued a statement that read in part: "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her."

It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

Prince Harry also reportedly called his big brother William for advice on how to handle the matter as the latter had to deal with similar challenge when his relationship with Kate Middleton went public. Royal spouses and partners have been provided better protection now. After weathering the initial wave of media scrutiny, Meghan and Harry still cannot rest as the scrutiny might never relent and they will just have to live with it.