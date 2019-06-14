Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are an adorable couple and they seem so in love. Their courtship was the stuff of fairytales. However, it looks like Meghan was not the only person Prince Harry was dating back when they started seeing each other. At least according to a royal author has claimed.

Apparently, after meeting his future wife, Harry had a "fling" with a Burberry model, according to fresh reports. He is said to have "bombarded her with texts" but wouldn't commit. Royal biographer Angela Levin said the pair met at a private party in her book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

This revelation throws the entire Harry-Meghan relationship in a new light.

Levin said: "During the very early staged of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Jacklin.....They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts.....But it turned out to be just a fling."

It might have been a fling but the fact that Prince Harry was considering someone else while he was dating the future Duchess of Sussex dampens the romance in their courtship. It is known that the pair were introduced by a mutual friend. Their whirlwind romance lasted for about six months before the public got wind of it. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last year and became the Duchess of Sussex, the Royal couple also welcomed baby Archie into their family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are residing in Frogmore Cottage. Meghan Markle made her first public appearance after giving birth to baby Archie at Trooping the Colour 2019.