Prince Harry may have been responsible for the feud between Meghan Markle and her family.

Apparently, a comment Prince Harry made about Meghan Markle's family at Christmas caused outrage among the Markle family and is now being addressed by Meghan's sister Samantha.

Reportedly Prince Harry spoke on BBC Radio 4 about his first Christmas with his then wife-to-be Meghan. In response as to whether Meghan would need to get used to any new festive traditions he said the Royal Family were "the family I suppose she never had." Okay, wow, that was a risky statement to make Prince Harry. Especially being a Prince, he should be well versed in being diplomatic and we have to say that the statement he made wasn't very diplomatic.

Reportedly at the time, Meghan's family felt snubbed by Meghan and hurt by the remark. Speaking on Channel 5's new documentary Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister Samantha revealed how they felt Meghan was "embarrassed" by them.

She said: "The first thing I thought was I don't think Harry has been given the full story.

"Something was not right. Though we weren't the classic family together on schedule for every holiday, we were family.

"Then we questioned why... why would she be embarrassed about her family, why would you need to set the stage differently?

"It was starting to feel like she wasn't reaching out to the family."

It is being reported that during the documentary, Samantha also accused her sister of being hypocritical for wearing a dress worth over £70,000 for her engagement shoot given she often campaigned to help those in poverty.

Well it seems like the milk has already been spilled. Now, all that is left to do is try and move on.