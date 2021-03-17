Prince Harry has spoken with his brother William and father Charles over the weekend following the controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, passed on this information to CBS This Morning.

Gayle King said that she had called the couple to see how they were feeling after the controversial episode when she learned that Harry spoke to his brother and Charles. "Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," said King who further went on to reveal that those conversations were not productive.

King also said that he thinks what is still upsetting to the royal couple is that the palace keeps on saying they want to work it out privately, but they still believe these false stories against Meghan Markle are very disparaging. She added that no one from the royal family has initiated a conversation with Meghan yet, at this particular time.

Controversial Oprah Interview With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah made front-page headlines all over the world for its controversial racist revelations about the British Royals. During the interview, Meghan claimed the royal family discussed the skin color and looks of her baby Archie when she was pregnant. Many shocking revelations about the British Royal family was made by the 'Suits' star and her husband Harry. While she claimed, Queen Elizabeth's family is a supporter of racism, she refrained from disclosing the name of the person who initiated the racist conversation with Harry.

Kate Middleton Was Upset About Flower Girl Dresses

Meghan Markle, who is an African-American, also talked about the allegation that she had made sister-in-law and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton cry before her wedding. Meghan revealed, the allegations were false while it was actually the other way around. She said Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses, which hurt her feelings. However, she owned it and apologized to the Duchess of Sussex.

Following the interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted on the streets of London last Friday. William was asked by reporters if racism lurks in the family when he hit back saying: "We are very much not a racist family." When asked if he had spoken to Harry, the royal prince said, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."