Prince Harry showered his praises on climate activist Greta Thunberg for her enormous contribution to battle the crisis of global warming across the world and received a standing ovation for his speech at the OnSide Awards, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

During his powerful speech, Prince Harry also urged others to come forward and contribute their time and effort for a better tomorrow and requested the youngsters to "unlock your potential and realise the difference that you can make". The OnSide Awards, which is in its inaugural year, was set up to champion the achievements of children who have made a difference to their community.

Harry spoke about the 16 year-old Greta Thunberg, who delivered her speech on climate change at the United Nations last month and won accolades from people around the world for her activism. He said, "She may have been just one person at the beginning, but she had a belief, a mission, and a desire to do something not just for herself but for everyone, and now - the whole world is paying attention.

Prince Harry also stated that every community needs to have its own Greta to combat the crisis which would affect the future. "Whatever your dream - every country, every community, every school, every friendship group, every family needs their own Greta - someone who can lead the way, someone who is prepared to stand up for what they believe, and show how much they care for the people in their lives and the community around them."

Apart from climate change, Prince Harry also stressed about taking care of your mental health. "Sometimes a lack of mental fitness can be the biggest blocker to our own ability to succeed. By understanding our own mental health as much as we do our physical health, by knowing what makes us thrive rather than just survive, we'll be unlocking such incredible potential for ourselves and more young people up and down the country. So, for everyone involved in making this happen, thank you."