Trooping the Colour may have been a celebration, but it might not have been one for everybody. Certainly not Prince Harry, who seemed to be having a colourful exchange of his own with his wife, the Duchess o Sussex.

As was reported earlier, Prince Harry may not have been in the best of moods at the event. And it seems his mood may have gotten the better of him. Reportedly footage shared on Twitter appears to show a "tense" exchange between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during Trooping the Colour.

The celebration was Meghan Markle's first public appearance after giving birth to baby Archie. In the footage, Prince Harry can be seen looking backwards into a room, before speaking to someone off camera. Meghan Markle then turns around and says something to Prince Harry, before he seems to scold her. But the exchange doesn't seem to faze Meghan for long as she composes herself and turns back around.

Baby Archie was reportedly deemed to young to attend the event, maybe the couple Sussex was suffering from separation anxiety. Maybe Meghan Markle wanted to leave early, but Prince Harry wanted her to stay a little longer. The Queen, of course, took centre stage on the balcony she was flanked by royal family members on either side. However, Meghan and Prince Harry, on the other hand, were stood to the Queen's left and towards the back of the balcony.

The positioning of royals on the balcony is to do with Queen's wish to reinforce a pecking order, a royal expert revealed. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told People: "She (Meghan) was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there's a pecking order."

Some fans were not quite pleased with this arrangement, taking to social media to express their feelings.