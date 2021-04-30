Prince Harry Regrets Doing Oprah Interview; He's 'Embarrassed' Over His Actions

Prince Harry deeply regrets doing the infamous tell-all Oprah interview with Meghan Markle where the couple indulged in mudslinging against their own family defaming the Buckingham Palace and its members throughout, a royal insider revealed to Closer Magazine.

The royal insider, Duncan Larcombe, who spent 10 years as a royal editor claims Harry is feeling "embarrassed and awkward" for his actions during the Oprah interview and missing his old life, which includes spending time with family at the Buckingham Palace and now feels lonely and boxed up with Meghan Markle far away in the United States.

Larcombe claims Harry will sooner or later regret his decision for walking away from the royal family and is currently reeling and feeling ''nostalgic for his old life,'' and is not finding an outlet to get back to them.

The royal expert stated that Harry's ''hot-headed'' nature was the real reason why he agreed to do the interview with his wife to air their frustrations against the family and is now realizing his mistake after the dust is settling down.

Larcombe stated that Harry wants to support Meghan at all cost and look after her well-being but also wants to get back to his family and is stuck in between the two making things worse for himself mentally.

''Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan's experience with the royals and used the interview to get it out. But after returning home, I've no doubt he's been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward. He's now facing the consequences. I believe he'll regret that interview and maybe his decision to leave the royal family,'' said Larcombe to Closer Magazine.

The insider warned that if Harry doesn't pull the strings on time and make things better for himself, he'll soon end up with difficult and much tougher times ahead and getting back to the family might be too late and the consequences of it would be too much to bare. ''He's in for a very difficult ride. There could be tough times ahead,'' Larcombe summed it up.

The damage the Oprah interview caused was a turning point between Harry-Meghan and the Buckingham Palace and the rift between the two has widened since then with no point of returning to normal.