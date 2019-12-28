Though many eateries would do almost anything to entice Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to dine at their establishment, there is at least one place where the Sussex duo will be finding it difficult -- if not impossible -- to get a table. The pair have been spending their holiday break in Canada and wanted to have a meal at an upscale waterfront restaurant called the Deep Cove Chalet. However, it was unfortunately not to be.

The reason behind the decision was reportedly security concerns

Bev Koffel, co-owner of Deep Cove Chalet, said she met with their team to discuss specifics for the Sussexes' safety. However, due to the tight measures that would have to be taken, Koffel's husband, chef Pierre Koffel, decided against entertaining the duke and duchess.

However, despite choosing to turn away the couple, Koffel has only kind words for the pair.

"Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it," Koffel added (via The New York Post).

The restaurant co-owner also discussed the privilege of hosting the royals on Vancouver Island, in Canada. Harry and Meghan have reportedly been spotted hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park, as well as working off holiday meals with jogs in the North Saanich neighborhood.

"Horth Hill's become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they've been seen. It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best," Koffel concluded.

The Sussexes broke tradition by skipping the Queen's Christmas

Though the royal family usually joins Queen Elizabeth in her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the redheaded prince and his former Suits actress wife decided instead to take a six week break and have their newborn son Archie spend his first Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in Canada.

The choice to vacation in Canada is not entirely unusual; Meghan called the North American nation home for the seven years while filming for her television show.

The break from tradition comes amidst numerous reports that the duo have been feuding with rest of the royal family, and in the recent documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry seemed to confirm a rift with his brother, Prince William, after claiming that the two were on "different paths" (via Variety).

The rumors only continued after eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that Queen Elizabeth did not have any pictures of Harry and Meghan on her desk during her annual Christmas speech. That said, she nevertheless was sure to highlight the birth of her great-grandchild Archie in the address itself.