Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Baby Lilibet's First Snap; Twitterati Can't Get Over Archie's Red Hair

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, finally shared a glance of Baby Lilibet in a family photo for Christmas and royal fans are going gaga over her cuteness. Netizens wholeheartedly cheered baby Lilibet's first public appearance albeit in a photo for the Christmas cards sent out by the royal couple and couldn't help but notice her older brother, Archie's uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry.

The family picture was clicked by the couple's favorite photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, who had taken their wedding photographs as well. This is the first time the couple has shared a snap of baby Lilibet, six months after her birth. "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," the Sussexes wrote in a message in the holiday card.

The heartwarming family snap showed a cheerful Meghan holding up a smiling Lilibet, while Archie is perched on Prince Harry's knee, who, in turn, has his arm around his two-year-old toddler and looks in wonder at his beautiful wife and daughter. Royal fans swooned over Archie's red hair which was identical to Prince Harry's.

'They are so cute!'

Royal fans couldn't keep calm as soon as the family picture was released as they swooned over the gorgeous family. Some commented on the uncanny resemblance between Archie and Prince Harry's red hair while some couldn't take eyes off of baby Lilibet's cuteness. "Archie and Lilibet are just the cutest," one person tweeted.

Some netizens also speculated that baby Lilibet might have Prince Harry's red hair too, others were just stunned by the red hue in Archie's hair. "Look at Archie's red hair," one tweet read.