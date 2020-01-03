Just a day after sharing an unseen picture of baby Archie, the royal couple are doing their best to spread only positive vibes. So, what is it that they are doing? Well, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to focus more on 'acts of kindness' this year. They recently took to Instagram to promote a journalist-run account, whose main aim will be to promote positive stories from all across the globe.

This new initiative is a great way to look at the brighter side while we deal with all the negativity that is taking place in the world today. The Sussexes will choose a different Instagram account each month to shed light on all the good that is taking place.

Their Instagram post read: "Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist-run page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"

250,000 followers in Goodness-Movement

The goodness-movement currently has 195,000 followers and their main criteria is to promote "GOOD NEWS ONLY." They describe themselves as a journalist-run page and is founded by Michelle Figueroa, who is a Boston correspondent for CNN's Spanish news channel.

One of their recent stories tells us about how Princeton University is trying to include everybody who makes a difference. Apart from hanging portraits of all the famous alumni, the university has also included portraits of security, dining, and maintenance to highlight their contributions.

And in another post, they tell us how Greyhound plans to give the homeless, runaway and exploited youth free tickets to go back home or to go to a safe place. Well, positivity is always welcome. We hope that this movement makes a much-needed difference.