It's been 18 months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot and the couple was blessed with a cute little boy Archie thereafter. Reports are now doing the rounds that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already planning for their second baby and Harry dropped possible hints when he visited families of deployed servicemen and women in Windsor, England.

During the visit, Harry got into a conversation with one of the mothers, Susie Stringfellow, who was present at the venue and showed a keen interest in knowing how she managed two kids at a time. Susie revealed that Prince Harry was so interested in talking to her that it looked like he's really planning for a second child and she encouraged him to have a second baby as well.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby,'' said Susie to Forces Network.

Meghan Markle's 'peculiar body language' a hint?

Also, royal fans are noticing Meghan Markle's peculiar body language and several of them have claimed that they believe Meghan could already be pregnant with a second royal baby. During her first pregnancy, Meghan was seen holding her tummy in most of the pictures throughout her pregnancy. While on her way to the Remembrance Day event at Westminster Abbey, Meghan wore a gorgeous navy blue dress coat and could be seen placing her hands around her tummy, exactly the same way she used to when she was pregnant with Archie.

There's a frenzy on Twitter among royal fans being excited about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby, but none of that has been confirmed yet. We'll have to wait and watch for an official announcement from the Buckingham Palace about their second baby, until then, there's no power to the rumours doing the rounds out there.

The couple, along with Archie, will soon fly to the U.S next week and plan to take a vacation for six weeks, as they want to get away from the privy eyes of the British media and will be back to the Buckingham Palace a few days before Christmas.