In a highly critical letter sent to editors of four British tabloids, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced, they will not deal with their outlets, reports said.

The couple has refused to offer themselves up as currency for what they described as an economy of 'click-bait and distortion' and have accused the tabloids of stories that are distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason.

Harry and Meghan to no longer engage with four British tabloids

In a direct attack on British tabloids, the royal couple have said that they'll follow a policy of "zero engagement" with four media outlets -- Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express. The ban also applies to the Sunday edition of these four outlets and their associated tabloids and they'll no longer respond to inquiries from journalists and will only engage when necessary through lawyers.

In the letter, the couple hailed free press as a cornerstone of democracy that can 'shine light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what's right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.'

The couple criticized media's lack of accountability, even when the stories they publish are "distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason" as the "salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue," the letter read.

On their decision of no engagement with the four media outlets, the royal couple said that the policy is not about avoiding criticism, shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. "Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can't be based on a lie," the letter further noted.

However, the couple will engage with other outlets, especially grassroots and new media outlets, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging.

Harry and Meghan's unpleasant relationship with British media

The couple has had a sour relationship with the media. Meghan has sued the Mail after it published a letter she sent to her estranged father. A virtual hearing in the case is scheduled on Friday.

Prince Harry is proceeding with a separate legal case against the Sun and the Mirror, over an alleged phone hacking. The couple, in January withdrew from their royal duties and have relocated to California.