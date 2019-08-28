Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about a year now. And as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Royal couple is still trying to figure things out. Though a year should have been plenty of time to get their bearings.

Meghan Markle has not been shy to cross the Queen on more than one occasion after joining the Royal Family, now such trespasses against Royal traditions and protocols will only be tolerated by the monarch for a little while before she seriously considers a reprimand.

Now, it looks like Pince Harry's close relationship with the Queen has also been strained ever since he married Meghan Markle. Apparently, following the Duke of Sussex' marriage to Meghan Markle last year, the monarch rejected a heartwarming wish made by her grandson.

Reportedly, the couple Sussex has since settled into family life at Frogmore Cottage, where they spent millions of taxpayers' money renovating the royal residence. However, Harry had reportedly hoped for a different estate as their home - something the Queen firmly rejected.

According to the Sunday Times the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially wanted to live at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The report, written by Rosa Nikkah reads: "The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."

However, the newlyweds' request was turned down by the Queen, who instead gifted them the Windsor-based Frogmore Cottage. Now from the names themselves, it feels like a step down for the Royal couple, a castle and a cottage. However, after Meghan and Harry spent a fortune renovating the so-called cottage, Frogmore is no less a castle than Windsor at the moment.