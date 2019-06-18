Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only been married for over a year, but rumours about a possible divorce have been circulating recently.

On the online forum site Quora, royal fans are wondering whether or not Prince Harry would consider divorcing the Markle due to her terrible transition into the royal family. Some royal fans pointed out that the question should be if it is possible for Prince Harry to divorce his wife for that reason.

Daise Kendrick said that there are legal reasons for divorce in the United Kingdom and terrible adjustment into the royal family is not one of them.

"Adultery – your spouse has committed adultery and you find it intolerable to live together. Unreasonable behaviour – your spouse has behaved in such a way that you cannot reasonably be expected to live together," she wrote.

Kendrick also mentioned other possible grounds for divorce which include a two-year separation without consent, a five-year separation, and desertion.

Lynn Oddy, a resident of the United Kingdom, said that there's a guide to how someone's bad behaviour could be a reason why she could be kicked out of the royal family. Oddy said that Sarah Ferguson experienced the same treatment.

"She was divorced by Prince Andrew because she couldn't stop spending more than her allowance and the Queen was fed up with picking up the bills. I've heard nothing about Meghan Markle beyond a bit of media speculation that she might have broken some royal protocol which was probably invented by the same journalist," she wrote.

However, Oddy got it wrong because Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced for an entirely different reason. The Duchess of York previously said that she and her ex-husband barely saw each other and this took a toll on her.

Despite the couple's divorce, they are still residing at the Royal Lodge together. They have also raised their two daughters, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, together.

