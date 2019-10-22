According to a new report, Prince Charles and Prince William are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waged a war with the press recently.

An inside source said, "William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan," adding, "Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he'll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water."

The same insider also revealed that Harry "suffered from bouts of depression" during the time of his mother, Princess Diana's untimely death in 1997 and that William is "terrified" of history repeating itself once again. "Harry's a very sensitive guy, and Charles is worried, too. This is a time when Harry needs his family the most," the insider explained.

Meghan and Harry recently opened up about a lot of their struggles as royals in a new documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which came on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking legal action against the Daily Mail for "bullying" the Suits alum, since they published a private letter she penned for her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Speaking about her issues with the British press, Meghan said in the documentary that she was quite unprepared for the endless and vicious scrutiny. "When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life,'" said the 38-year-old.

The Duchess continued to talk about her struggles as a royal, saying: "Especially as a woman, it's really ... it's a lot," she explained. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed ... Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."